Becky Hammon on moving from NBA to WNBA: Las Vegas Aces saw me as 'a head coach right now'

(CNN) Glass-ceiling breaker Becky Hammon has interviewed for multiple NBA head coaching positions. She's ready for the opportunity to be a head coach, but she hasn't received an offer there.

Hammon -- who was hired as the first full-time female assistant coach in NBA history -- now has that top job, and it's in the WNBA to lead the Las Vegas Aces.

Hammon will continue to coach with the San Antonio Spurs through the remainder of the season before joining the Aces full time. She replaces Bill Laimbeer as the team's head coach.

"This is a step forward," Hammon said to reporters Monday on making the move from the NBA to the WNBA. "Being the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces is a step forward and a step in the right direction for myself, for women's basketball, and I think I can't emphasize the importance of this opportunity that I have. I think this is more advantageous for growth.

"There's something to being a head coach. I've sat in a lot of (NBA) head coaching interviews, and two things people always said: 'You've only been in San Antonio, and you've never been a head coach.' I can tell you right now (owner) Mark Davis met me, (team president) Nikki (Fargas) met me and said, 'That's a head coach right now.'"

