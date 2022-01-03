(CNN) Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians says he cares about wide receiver Antonio Brown and hopes the best for him.

"I wish him well," Arians said at his weekly press conference on Monday remotely. "I hope if he needs help, get some ... It's very hard because I do care about him."

On Sunday, the seven-time Pro Bowler left the game against the New York Jets late in the third quarter . Following the Buccaneers' victory against the Jets, Arians said Brown was "no longer a Buc."

The broadcast showed the 33-year-old appearing to be upset on the sideline, removing his jersey and pads while teammates pleaded with him to stay. A shirtless Brown could be seen throwing his undershirt into the stands as he made his way into the stadium's tunnel while waving a peace sign.

Arians would not share the nature of the conversation he had with Brown and said the last time he saw the receiver was when Brown left the field. The Bucs head coach also said he has not heard from Brown or his representatives.

