Whether for starting a New Year’s Resolution or finding a completely new you this new year, planners always fly off the shelves in January. As planner-lovers ourselves, we can’t get through our weeks without one to act as a little assistant.

If you’re scouring the internet just like us to find all the most useful, unique planners, keep reading for our 2022 picks.

AdamJK Unsolicited Advice 2022 Weekly Planner & Journal ($24.95; urbanoutfitters.com)

ADAMJK Unsolicited Advice 2022 Weekly Planner & Journal Urban Outfitters

With handwritten pages and little notes of encouragement scattered throughout, this planner by artist and author Adam J. Kurtz is intentionally designed for self-care and progress. It leaves room for to-do lists while including reminders not to take life too seriously with a bit of comedic relief.

Blue Sky 2021-22 Academic Weekly/Monthly Black Swirl Planner ($10.99; target.com)

Blue Sky 2021-22 Academic Weekly/Monthly Black Swirl Planner Target

This planner is perfect for writing in on the daily — or just using it as the finishing touch to match the aesthetic of your desk layout.

Moleskine Horizontal 12-Month 2022 Weekly Planner ($24.55; amazon.com)

Moleskine Horizontal 12-Month 2022 Weekly Planner Amazon

If there were any type of “street cred” for planners, Moleskine would take it all. This planner is sleek and simple, yet gets the job done. The weekly planner with a monthly view is great to keep everything organized for quickly viewing and jotting down notes and to-do lists.

2022 Neutral Jungle Classic Vertical Happy Planner - 12 Months ($20.99, originally $29.99; thehappyplanner.com)

2022 Neutral Jungle Classic Vertical Happy Planner - 12 Months The Happy Planner

This planner is one of our favorites. With so many front-cover designs, the Happy Planner has the right fit for almost anyone. We love this design and can imagine it sitting on our desk with a soothing salt lamp and plant joining it. The planner has everything you’d need, from stickers and quotes to weekly and monthly pages and dividers.

Paper Source Minimal Monthly Jotter ($29.95; papersource.com)

Paper Source Minimal Monthly Jotter Papersource

The pure simplicity is what we love about this planner. The speckled, recycled paper and blank weekly and monthly pages lend themself to unlimited creativity for whatever schedule you have and whatever pattern you follow for to-do lists and planning your schedule.

Ban.do Cool Cat To-Do Planner ($16.07, originally $22.95; bando.com)

Ban.do Cool Cat To-Do Planner Ban.do

Coming in five different designs, this planner has something for everyone on the inside and outside. From shopping lists to schedules, it will keep practically every area of your life organized to reach your New Year’s goals, with perforated pages allowing for easy focus on the present and future.

Callie Danielle Leopard Weekly Desk Pad ($13.99; target.com)

Callie Danielle Leopard Weekly Desk Pad Target

We love multipurpose things, and this screams decoration and organization. This planner is perfect for someone who wants to see everything on their to-do list laid out for the week. We can’t forget to mention the fact that it’s already hole-punched for those who want to take it on the go in a binder, and the squares perfectly fit sticky notes.

Minted Sweet Frame Planner (starting at $26; minted.com)

Minted Sweet Frame Planner Minted

Customizable planners are the best to keep motivation strong while crossing off things from your list. This planner by Emily Betts at Minted is perfect for those who want to have a hand in creating their planner, from everything from the color and front cover to the insides.

Kate Spade New York Weekly List Pad ($16.95; amazon.com)

Kate Spade New York Weekly List Pad Amazon

This Kate Spade planner is great for those who want a cute design from a popular brand but already have a system in mind for jotting down notes — or no system at all. The six blank columns leave room for every day of the week and one space for the weekends. Throw this in your bag while running errands or on your work-from-home desk setup for a chic look.

Wellness planners

Rifle Paper Co. Weekly Meal Planner ($15; riflepaperco.com)

Rifle Paper Co. Weekly Meal Planner Rifle Paper Co.

If you like to meal prep, this notepad is perfect for you. Its shopping list is ideal for bringing to the store and can be torn off from the rest of the weekly plan with a perforated line.

Enlightenment Planner Undated 12-Month Amazon

With plenty of negativity in the world, it’s essential to focus on the positive, and this journal does just that. The Enlightenment Planner brings balance and focus into anyone’s life with various pages for weekly lists and reflection and creative spaces for however you want to connect more with yourself.

Ban.do Wellness Planner ($29.95; bando.com)

Ban.do Wellness Planner Ban.do

This planner pushes you to be the best version of yourself. It doubles as a journal and a mini-binder, and it includes sections for intention, self-care, headspace, physical wellness and nutrition.

Anthropologie The Self-Care Planner ($30; anthropologie.com)

Anthropologie The Self-Care Planner Anthropologie

The best part about this planner is the open space that allows you to write down all of your thoughts to remember them later. Better yet, it has a section for each hour of the day so you can remember your schedule. Exercise, water, meals, self-care and weather are a few things included as part of the page design for the planner.

Erin Condren Colorblock Wellness Journal ($21.59; amazon.com)

Erin Condren Colorblock Wellness Journal Amazon

What better way to start your day than to be greeted by a positive quote on the front cover? This journal has a section to brainstorm your wellness goals where you can check in with how you are feeling and what your feelings are about your health and wellness.

Specialty planners

The Happy Planner 12 Months Undated Classic Budget Planner The Happy Planner

Colorful as a children’s book but logical like the “adults” we are supposed to be, this planner is the definition of beauty and brains. It’s upbeat, from its colorful cover to its inspirational quotes scattered throughout. But the most significant function of this is the budget sections that include a budget overview, bill organization chart, savings tracker, account and debts and monthly budget challenge.

Rocketbook Panda Planner ($37; amazon.com)

Rocketbook Panda Planner Amazon

For tech-lovers and those who like saving trees, this planner is a great fit. Claiming that it’s “the last planner you’ll ever buy,” the reusable Rocketbook can be erased, so you don’t have to keep throwing out paper and buying new planners. The planner connects with the Rocketbook app, so you can capture each page and have them forever.

The Complete Runner’s Day-by-Day Log 2022 ($15.29, originally $16.99; amazon.com)

The Complete Runner’s Day-by-Day Log 2021 Amazon

Whether you love to run or have another go-to workout, this log is a resourceful addition to your workout regime. It’s separated by day to leave space to reflect on your training, including where you worked out and when.

ForLittleLion Digital GoodNotes/Notability Planner ($11.99; etsy.com)

ForLittleLion Digital Goodnotes/Notability Planner Etsy

For those who are always on one device or another, this planner is the perfect digital addition to your paper planner or a replacement altogether. It is compatible with GoodNotes and Notability and can easily be downloaded and saved to the apps. The planner has three weekly layouts and includes a whole gallery of stickers to add to each page.

MyLifePlans Printable Planner ($3.30; etsy.com)

MyLifePlans Printable Planner Etsy

If you like just having a piece of paper, so you don’t have a whole book to carry around, this is a unique avenue to take. This package contains pages for a daily, weekly, and monthly plan. The pages leave enough room for hole punches if you decide to put them into a binder. With the purchase, you get the link to download and print each page instantly.