Map drawn from memory helps man reunite with family decades after abduction

Hong Kong (CNN) A man who was abducted as a child in China more than 30 years ago has been reunited with his parents -- thanks to social media, online sleuths and a crude map drawn from memory.

Li Jingwei was only 4 years old when he was kidnapped by a man he knew from his family's village in southwestern Yunnan province in 1988. He was taken to live with another family in central Henan province, where he grew up, according to state-run news outlet The Paper.

Even as a young child, Li realized he had been taken far from home -- but he had no way of returning even as he grew older, he told The Paper. He didn't remember his birth name, his parents' names or the name of his village.

But he did remember what his home village looked like: where trees grew, cows grazed, roads turned and rivers flowed. He remembered the rice paddies and ponds near his house, and where bamboo shoots grew in the nearby mountain. As a child, whenever he was homesick or sad, he would draw a picture of his village -- eventually drawing it at least once a day, he told The Paper.

Child abduction has long been rampant in China, a problem experts say was exacerbated by the country's former one-child policy, which has been relaxed in recent years. For decades, those who had a second child were given heavy fines, or made to abort pregnancies.

