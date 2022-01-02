The first snow of winter is coming for parts of the US South and Mid-Atlantic

(CNN) The first snow of the winter season is forecast for some areas across the South and Mid-Atlantic on Sunday and Monday.

Winter weather alerts are in place from eastern Texas through Tennessee and into the Mid-Atlantic. Across portions of Texas and Louisiana, a mix of light freezing rain, sleet, and snow could lead to a trace of ice accumulations and a light glaze -- mainly on elevated surfaces -- through Sunday morning.

Across northern Mississippi, northern Alabama, northern Georgia, and much of Tennessee most areas could see up to an inch of snow through Monday morning. Some isolated locations, especially in higher elevations, could see upwards of 2 inches fall.

Higher snowfall totals of 4 to 8 inches are possible across the southern Appalachians in areas covered by winter storm warnings. Areas of the Mid-Atlantic, including Washington DC, could see snow fall accumulations of 3 to 6 inches through Monday.

In addition, winter weather alerts are in place across interior portions of New England, where 3 to 5 inches of fresh snow are expected Sunday.

