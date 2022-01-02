(CNN) A man died after he was pushed into an oncoming train in an unprovoked attack on New Year's Day in San Diego, police said.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect who fled on foot after the attack, which happened around 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, the San Diego Police Department said in a statement.

The victim and suspect exited a southbound trolley at the Old Town station and were walking on the platform when the suspect, without being provoked, pushed the man into the oncoming train, according to police.

"The male struck the side of a passing train, causing his injuries," police said.

Officers found the victim unresponsive with "apparent trauma to his upper body on the trolley platform." He was pronounced dead at 6:23 a.m. The identity of the victim, described as a white male in his 60s, was not immediately released.

