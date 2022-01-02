Sorry, you didn't win the lottery. The Powerball jackpot is rolling over for Monday at $522 million

(CNN) There was no winner in the first Powerball drawing of 2022... which is why I'm still here at my job, writing this story.

But hey! The jackpot rolls over to an estimated $522 million for Monday, so we all have another chance at champagne wishes and caviar dreams.

If you still want to check your numbers on the non-existent chance that there was some kind of error and you really could hand in your two-week notice -- they were 6, 12, 39, 48, 50, with the Powerball of 7.

While the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 to 24.9, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

