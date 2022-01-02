NYPD officer shot in the head while sleeping in car, but police unsure if he was the target

(CNN) An off-duty New York City Police Department officer was shot in the head while sleeping in his car on New Year's Day, police announced at a news conference Saturday.

Officials said it was unclear whether the officer was the intended target. The bullet was fired from a significant distance, making it hard to determine whether there was even a target, officials said. An NYPD spokesperson could not verify whether the officer was wearing any police uniform items at the time.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who officially took office the same day as the shooting , briefed the media about the incident on Saturday in one of his first official duties. He emphasized that he would not let New York become "a city of disorder."

The mayor said he would be at the forefront with the commissioner and the department to ensure the city doesn't become "a violent city."

"We must not only find a gun, but we must find the person who discharged the weapon and we must find those who believe they are going to destroy our city with gun and gang violence," Adams said at the news conference. "That is not going to happen."

