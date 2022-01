More than 8 million gallons of sewage shuts beaches in California's Long Beach

(CNN) A massive sewage spill has led to the temporary closure of all swimming areas at beaches in the Southern California city of Long Beach.

City officials announced the spill in a news release Friday, confirming millions of gallons of untreated sewage was discharged into the Dominguez Channel, a waterway that empties into Los Angeles Harbor.

The spill, which was first detected Thursday afternoon, occurred in the city of Carson because of the failure of a 48-inch sewer main line, the city of Long Beach said in the news release.

It is estimated that about 8.5 million gallons of sewage spilled into a nearby storm drain and continued through the Dominguez Channel and the LA Harbor, Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts (LACSD) spokesperson Bryan Langpap told CNN.

This is the largest spill on record for the LACSD, Langpap said.

