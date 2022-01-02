(CNN) Jalen Hurts had been dodging Washington Football Team defenders all day Sunday, but the final obstacle for the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback came after the game when a railing in the stands collapsed.

Following the Eagles' 20-16 win over Washington, video shows Hurts about to enter the tunnel to the locker room as excited Eagles fans cheered above at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. The railing then collapsed, spilling fans onto the ground and missing Hurts by mere inches.

The quarterback then helped up the fans, who were even more elated to be so close to him and take pictures.

Fans fall onto Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts as the railing collapsed following the end of a game on Sunday in Landover, Maryland.

"I'm just happy everybody's safe from it," Hurts said after the game . "It's crazy -- it's crazy stuff right there. That was a real dangerous situation. I'm just so happy everybody bounced back from it, it seemed like it."

"Passion of the Eagles fans, I love it," Hurts said.

