Antonio Brown is no longer a part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he takes off jersey and leaves sideline mid-game, coach says

Bucs receiver Antonio Brown seems to have retired mid-game, as he was seen on the sideline taking off his jersey and walking away from the team.

"He is no longer a Buc, alright? That's the end of the story," head coach Bruce Arians said in a postgame interview

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady told reporters after the game the incident was "obviously a difficult situation."

"We all love him and care about him deeply," Brady said, adding their relationship goes beyond being teammates. "I think everyone should be compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening."

Brady said he was unaware of the details of the incident until after the game.

It comes weeks after Brown said he was suspended in December for three games without pay following a league investigation that determined he violated Covid-19 protocols.

In a news release, the NFL said there was evidence Brown and two other players had "misrepresented their vaccination status." The other two players were Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards and free agent wide receiver John Franklin III, who has been on the Bucs' practice squad.

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Brown in 2010, and he played for them the first nine seasons of his career. Brown was traded to the then-Oakland Raiders ahead of the 2019 season but was released before playing in a regular season game.