Antonio Brown is no longer a part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he takes off jersey and leaves sideline mid-game, coach says

(CNN) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 28-24 victory over the New York Jets wasn't without drama Sunday.

Bucs receiver Antonio Brown seems to have retired mid-game, as he was seen on the sideline taking off his jersey and walking away from the team.

Video from CBS showed that Brown appeared to be upset on the sideline and inexplicably started to remove his jersey and pads while teammates pleaded with him to stay. A shirtless Brown could be seen throwing his undershirt into the stands as he made his way into the stadium's tunnel while waving a peace sign.

"He is no longer a Buc, alright? That's the end of the story," head coach Bruce Arians said in a postgame interview

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady told reporters after the game the incident was "obviously a difficult situation."