Steph Curry makes a three-pointer for the 158th consecutive game to break his own NBA record

(CNN) The records just keep on coming on for Steph Curry . The superstar guard made a three-pointer for the 158th consecutive game to break his own NBA record as the Golden State Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 123-116 in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

Curry set his original record of shooting a three-pointer in 157 consecutive games in November 2016.

"I never wanted to call myself the greatest shooter until I got this record, so I'm comfortable saying that now," said Curry after breezing past Allen's record late last year.

Curry scored 28 points and contributed nine assists in Saturday's win in a game where the Warriors surrendered a second-half 16-point lead, before recovering from an eight-point deficit to overcome the Jazz.

DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls shoots the ball in the second half against Deni Avdija #9 of the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on January 01, 2022 in Washington, DC.

In an interview aired on Saturday, MVP Nikola Jokic told Serbia's Arenasport that "if you don't like Curry you don't like basketball."

Meanwhile DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls was also in the business of establishing NBA records on Saturday.

DeRozan hit a game winning three-pointer against the Washington Wizards to become the first player in NBA history to hit buzzer beating, game winning shots on consecutive days as the Bulls came from behind to win 120-119.