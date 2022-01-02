What is aquamation? The green alternative to cremation chosen by Desmond Tutu

(CNN) Family members gathered to say their goodbyes to anti-apartheid hero Desmond Tutu at a private service at St. George's Cathedral on Sunday, where his ashes were interred in Cape Town and laid to rest.

At his request, the Nobel Peace Prize winner's body underwent aquamation -- considered to be a greener alternative to cremation -- South Africa's Anglican Church confirmed to CNN on Saturday.

Aquamation is a water-based process whose scientific name is "alkaline hydrolysis", in which a "combination of gentle water flow, temperature, and alkalinity are used to accelerate the breakdown of organic materials" when a body is laid to rest in soil, according to Bio-Response Solutions, a US company which specializes in the process.

The company's website says the process "uses 90% less energy than flame cremation and does not emit any harmful greenhouse gases."

According to the Cremation Association of North America (CANA), an international non-profit organization, alkaline hydrolysis is sometimes referred to as flameless cremation.

