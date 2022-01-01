They grew up surrounded by racism. But early on they chose a different path

(CNN) He's been called a "racist P.O.S." and accused of indoctrinating students. He lost the job he loved. The constant attacks have reduced him to tears.

Hawn became one of the most prominent casualties in an ongoing debate over how racism and history should be taught to students in the US. His plight has divided people in his conservative, heavily White city near the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains.

But Hawn's improbable personal journey is as dramatic as the headlines he's provoked.

There is nothing in his background that suggests that he'd take such a public stand against racism. Hawn grew up in a White community and says he didn't have a single nonwhite classmate from kindergarten through high school. He says he was surrounded by people who used the N-word, flew Confederate flags and wore T-shirts declaring "The South Will Rise Again."

So why did he turn out differently?

One way to answer that question is to examine a group of Americans who rarely come up in discussions about race. They are White people who grew up in families and communities where racism was the norm, but they rejected those beliefs early on. They zigged when everyone else around them zagged.

It's easy to conclude after the events of this past year that human beings are too tribal to see past color, and racism is a " permanen t feature of American life."

Yet these racial non-conformists show that even the most unlikely people can change.

None of them claim they are free of racism. As children some of them absorbed the attitudes they saw in their family or friends.

But people like Hawn possessed an innate ability to self-correct when they were young and defy expectations at an age when the pressure to conform is the highest.

These outliers appear in history books, in news stories and in public life. Many can't explain why they turned out so different.

Hawn, 43, says when he was growing up his family never talked about racism.

"There wasn't anyone to have these conversations with," he says. "It's really hard to talk about racism in the US without someone who experienced it."

A closer look at people like Hawn reveals at least four traits that they all share.

They can imagine being in someone else's shoes

During the height of the George Floyd protests in the summer of 2020, filmmaker Kasi Lemmons wrote a searing essay titled, "White Americans, your lack of imagination is killing us."

Lemmons, director of "Harriet" and "Eve's Bayou," said pervasive racism exists because many White people cannot imagine what it's like to be Black. They can't imagine what it's like to be murdered by a police officer or to experience the constant vulnerability of dealing with racism every day.

"As a filmmaker, I help people imagine what's it's like to be someone else, to experience things from a character's point of view — things they never will experience outside the theater," she wrote. "But when it comes to black life in America, there's only one conclusion I can reach about some white people: You don't care to put yourself in our shoes."

Kasi Lemmons speaks at "A Celebration of Women in Film" event on February 8, 2020, in Los Angeles, California.

Yet there are some White people who can imagine what it's like to be an outsider -- because they are outsiders themselves.

Hawn was diagnosed at age 13 with Type I diabetes. He had to carry his blood-sugar meter everywhere, and insulin to his baseball games. He was painfully thin.

"I was very sick for a long time," Hawn says. "My entire seventh-grade year I was sick."

The illness made him stand out at a young age.

Rhonda Hawn, his mother, says she had a friend who gave birth to twin boys with Down syndrome. Her son was one of the few boys in their community who would visit them and take them outside to play baseball.

"Matt has always had an empathy for anyone who is different," she says. "That made him totally different from his peers. "None of his peers were diabetic. He knew what it was like to be different, not because of his skin color but in other ways."

They've been transformed by a relationship

Many White progressives say they were transformed by a close relationship or a memorable encounter with a nonwhite person.

Charles Black, Jr. was a White man who grew up in Texas during the Jim Crow era, believing that Black people were inferior. Then he met a Black man that changed his life.

In 1931, Black went to a hotel in Austin, Texas, to hear jazz trumpeter Louis Armstrong play. He knew nothing about jazz, but something shifted in him as he watched a rapturous Armstrong perform.

"He was the first genius I'd ever seen," Black recalled in a Yale Review essay . "It is impossible to underestimate the significance of a 16-year-old Southern boy seeing genius for the first time in a black person. We literally never saw a black man in anything but a servant's capacity.

"Louis opened my eyes wide and put to me a choice: Blacks, the saying went, were 'all right in their place,' but what was the place of such a man, and of the people from which he sprung?"

Black would go on to join a team of lawyers that successfully convinced the US Supreme Court to overturn the segregation of students based on race in the 1954 Brown vs. Board of Education decision.

Hawn had a similar experience. He says he began to question what many of his peers believed when he met a Black teenager in an American Legion program designed to promote teenage boys' civic engagement. The teens spent a week together with others in a dormitory. Hawn bonded with his new friend over their love of hip hop music, sports and girls.

"He was the first African-American person I'd ever befriended," Hawn says. "I just remember him being just like me and my friends, somebody I could instantly make a connection with."

Elizabeth Eckford, one of the "Little Rick Nine," ignores the jeers and stares of fellow students on her first day of class at Little Rock's Central High School in 1957.

The transformative power of interracial relationships has been so well documented by social scientists that there's a name for it: "contact theory." That's the term that Gordon Allport, one of the towering figures of psychology in the 20th century, used to describe experiences similar to Hawn's.

In one of his most famous studies, Allport conducted surveys of White soldiers who fought alongside Black soldiers during World War II. He discovered that in companies with both Black and White platoons, White soldiers disliked Black people far less than did White soldiers who served in segregated units.

But Allport found it was not enough for Whites and non-Whites to simply know one another. Other conditions also had to be met, such as personal interaction, equal status and both groups sharing common goals. Allport's findings, which were replicated with civilians in varying settings, proved that hatred and racism stem from lack of contact, the historian Rutger Bregman wrote in an essay describing Allport's work.

"We generalize wildly about strangers because we don't know them," Bregman wrote. "So the remedy seemed obvious: more contact."

They have been moved by a story

The Rev. Gibson "Nibs" Stroupe comes from an even harsher racial environment than Hawn. He grew up in Helena, Arkansas, during the Jim Crow era.

Stroupe was a boy when a group of Black students braved jeering White mobs to integrate White public schools in Little Rock. The President of the United States had to summon fede