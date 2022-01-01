He went to 7-Eleven for chocolate milk and left with a million bucks

(CNN) A Virginia dad's chocolate milk run turned into a $1 million windfall.

Dennis Willoughby of North Chesterfield went to a local 7-Eleven to buy chocolate milk for his kids when he decided to pick up a scratch-off lottery ticket, Virginia Lottery officials said Wednesday.

The ticket, a $1,000,000 Platinum Jackpot , turned out to be a top prize winner.

Willoughby is the second player to win the top prize for this game. There is one more top-prize winning ticket somewhere out there.

The odds of winning it are 1 in 1,632,000, lottery officials said.

Read More