US Marshals find five missing teenagers in New Orleans during 'Operation Boo Dat'

(CNN) Five endangered and missing teenagers were recovered in New Orleans during a multiagency effort dubbed "Operation Boo Dat 2021" led by the US Marshals Service.

The annual operation, which took place from mid-October to December 24, also led to the arrest of 30 individuals, including 17 who were suspected of felony sex offender registration violations, the US Marshals Service said in a press release.

One of the suspects arrested was a Tier 3 sex offender who was wanted for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in an abandoned home in New Orleans, US Marshals said. The individual, who was also convicted of attempting to rape another woman in a public library bathroom, will have to register as a sex offender for life, according to the release.

Another suspect was a man wanted on a warrant for alleged aggravated sexual assault on a 14-year-old in San Patricio County, Texas.

"During Operation Boo Dat over one hundred sex offender compliance checks were also attempted or completed in Orleans and Jefferson Parishes," US Marshals said.

