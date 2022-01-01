It rained fish over a Texas town this week in a bizarre weather event

(CNN) It's raining fish in east Texas -- but it's nothing too out of the ordinary.

Earlier this week, residents of Texarkana reported small fish falling from the sky in what seemed like an epochal weather event. The reality was more mundane: The swimmers, many of them palm-sized, were likely picked up by a waterspout and dropped back down to earth as it lost momentum, the city told residents in a Facebook post

The fish showers are an example of "animal rain," the city explained, and "while it's uncommon," it can happen when the weather is just right -- and the fish are just light enough.

The animals didn't originate in the sky before they started raining, of course -- rather, they were picked up off the ground by powerful waterspouts, which begin in the air and move down toward water's surface. As these spouts gain momentum, the vortex at the center of the waterspouts can start picking up small, light objects -- including fish. And when the waterspout loses energy, those small objects come falling back down, explains the Library of Congress

Updrafts -- super-strong winds -- are more powerful than waterspouts and can pick up animals larger than skinny fish, according to National Geographic , including birds, bats, frogs and snakes.

