Three people are dead and four more injured after a shooting at a Mississippi New Year's Eve party

(CNN) Three people have been killed and four others injured at a New Year's Eve party in Mississippi when multiple people started shooting following a physical altercation.

The fatal incident at the celebration in Gulfport happened just minutes before the end of 2021, Gulfport Police said.

An initial investigation by police revealed a large crowd had gathered outside for a party to celebrate the New Year. During the party, a physical altercation ensued and quickly escalated to shots being fired by multiple individuals, Gulfport Police Department Chief Chris Ryle said at a news conference Saturday.

"When there is a party where alcohol, drugs, and assault rifles are present, it is a recipe for disaster," Ryle said. "Once again this was proven factual."

Shell casings from handguns and assault rifles were found at the scene. Ryle estimates more than 50 shots were fired during the deadly incident.

