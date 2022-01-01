(Reuters) Nikola Jokic struggled in the fledgling stages of his National Basketball Association's (NBA) career when he joined the Denver Nuggets and had to change his diet to become the league's most valuable player in 2021, the Serbian center said.

The 26-year old joined the Nuggets from modest Serbian side Mega Basket in 2015 and last season he became the lowest NBA draft pick to win the MVP regular season award averaging 26.4 points, 10.8 assists and 8.3 assists per game.

"I used to drink two or three liters of Coca-cola every day and I had my last can on the flight to the United States, Jokic told Serbia's Arenasport television in an interview aired on Saturday.

"The first week in practice was tough. All my team mates were more physical and athletic, they could slam-dunk any way you like and I kind of wanted to go home.

"I am now in my seventh NBA season, having warmed the bench in the beginning and then I was given some 'garbage time' before I broke into the starting five. It was a process, though I suppose I took the road less traveled."

