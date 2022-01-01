(CNN) Wrap up warm if you're heading to Target Field -- home of MLB's Minnesota Twins -- for the 2022 Winter Classic on Saturday.

The NHL has staged 32 modern outdoor games, but Saturday's match between the Minnesota Wild and the St. Louis Blues maybe the coldest yet, with sub-zero temperatures forecast.

The high temperature on Saturday is only supposed to reach -2 degrees, but it will be even colder when the game begins at 7 p.m. ET with a frozen temperature of -5 and the wind chill hovering around -20 degrees.

So much so that the National Hockey League says even the ice will need to be heated.

