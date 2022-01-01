Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria preparations hit by Covid-19, injuries and Watford 'baring fangs'

(CNN) Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) preparations have been hit by the loss of four players due to a mixture of Covid-19, injuries and "administrative reasons," with the tournament just over a week away.

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has tested positive for Covid-19, the Serie A club said on Thursday, while injuries have ruled out defenders Abdullahi Shehu, who plays in Cyprus for AC Omonia, and Glasgow Rangers' Leon Balogun, according to the AFCON website.

Meanwhile Watford manager Claudio Ranieri has denied his club has disrespected the tournament following an announcement by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) that striker Emmanuel Dennis has been "excused." AFCON's website described his omission as due to "administrative reasons."

However Nigeria's official Instagram account on Friday said the English Premier League club had been "baring fangs" over Dennis, who had been named in the three-time African champion's squad on Christmas Day.

"Health concerns, injuries constrain changes to Nigeria's final 28-man list for AFCON 2021," read the NFF's Instagram post on Friday.

