Arsenal vs. Manchester City: Rodri seals win for Premier League leader in controversial thriller

(CNN) Premier League leader Manchester City moved 11 points clear of Chelsea after a 2-1 win over 10-man Arsenal in a game filled with drama and controversy.

With Arsenal manager Arteta isolating after positive Covid-19 test, the home side really troubled City on Saturday, but the second half sending off of Gunners defender Gabriel completely changed the game's dynamic and the visitors went on to wrap up an 11tth successive league win.

In the first half, Arsenal had claimed a penalty after Martin Ødegaard went down in the box under a challenge from City goalkeeper Ederson, but VAR ruled that referee Stuart Attwell hadn't made a clear and obvious error and play continued.

The home team then took a deserved lead following a flowing move, which was finished off in style by Bukayo Saka.

Bukayo Saka celebrates after giving Arsenal the lead against Manchester City.

