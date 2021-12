Jaimi Joy/Reuters Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour during New Year's celebrations in Australia. New Year's celebrations around the world

Jaimi Joy/Reuters Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour during New Year's celebrations in Australia.

With the rapid spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, many cities across the world are scaling back their New Year's celebrations.

In New York City, for example, the traditional event in Times Square will have fewer revelers and everyone will be required to wear a mask.

Some major cities, such as Berlin, New Delhi and Paris, are canceling plans altogether, including their fireworks.