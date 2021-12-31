Schools and colleges change schedules due to rise in Covid cases

(CNN) A growing number of school systems, colleges and universities are making changes to the beginning of the 2022 spring semester as a result of the surge in cases of Covid-19.

Duke University is extending its plan for remote classes by another week due to an "incredibly high" positive case count among faculty and students who are already in the area, the school announced Friday

The school previously announced classes would be remote until January 10, but class will now be remote until January 18. The policy applies to undergraduate, graduate and professional school classes, the school said.

Michigan State University said classes will start remotely on January 10 and stay remote for three weeks, according to an announcement Friday. Residence halls will still be open for students who wish to move back to campus.

"I realize that students prefer to be in person, and so do I," said University President Samuel Stanley, Jr. in his letter to students. "But it is important that we do so in a safe manner. Starting the semester remotely and de-densifying campus in the coming weeks can be a solution to slowing the spread of the virus."

