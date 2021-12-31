Move aside Gatorade: Food-sponsored bowl games are dumping more creative products on the winning team

(CNN) For decades, college athletes have been dumping Gatorade on their coaches after a bowl win, but with more food-related sponsorships of bowl games, the contents of those celebrations have gotten a lot more interesting.

Some of the foods are dry, like French fries from the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl or crackers from the Cheez-It Bowl.

But others are not so appetizing.

After the Duke's Mayo Bowl, the company said it would make a $10,000 donation to charity if the winning team's head coach agreed to be doused in 4.5 gallons of the sponsor's product.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer was the lucky winner after the Gamecocks defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels 38-21.

