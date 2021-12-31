The suspects in a shooting at Illinois hotel that left an officer dead, another in critical condition, are in custody

(CNN) One suspect linked to a shooting that killed a police officer and wounded another was arrested Friday in Indiana, and hours later the other suspect turned herself in to police in Illinois, according to authorities.

Wednesday's shooting happened at a hotel in Bradley, Illinois, as police investigated a noise complaint. Sgt. Marlene R. Rittmanic, 49, died of her wounds Thursday and Officer Tyler J. Bailey, 27, was hospitalized and is in critical condition.

Darius D. Sullivan was taken into custody Friday morning in North Manchester, Indiana, after US Marshals and a SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said at a news conference.

"I can confirm that Sullivan is a suspect in the murder of Sergeant Rittmanic and the attempted murder of Officer Bailey," Fifield said.

Sullivan, of Bourbonnais, Illinois, and another person were arrested without incident and are in custody of North Manchester police, he added.

Read More