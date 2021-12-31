Boston Celtics great Sam Jones has died at 88

(CNN) The Boston Celtics great and Hall of Famer Sam Jones has passed away at the age of 88, according to the Celtics.

Jones, a guard who played his entire 12-year NBA career with the Celtics and won 10 titles with the team, was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1984. According to NBA.com, Jones had been hospitalized with failing health and died Thursday night in Florida, per Celtics spokesman Jeff Twiss.

"Sam Jones was one of the most talented, versatile, and clutch shooters for the most successful and dominant teams in NBA history," a Friday statement from the Celtics stated. "His scoring ability was so prolific, and his form so pure, that he earned the simple nickname, 'The Shooter.' He was also known as 'Mr. Clutch.'

"... Only Bill Russell won more championships in his NBA career. The Jones family is in our thoughts as we mourn his loss and fondly remember the life and career of one of the greatest champions in American sports."

Jones was named as one of the NBA's 75 greatest players earlier this year.

