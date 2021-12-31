This is the ultimate snack food — and it's better for you than you think

Sign up for our Eat, But Better: Mediterranean Style newsletter, an eight-part series that guides you in a delicious expert-backed eating lifestyle that's good for your health.

(CNN) We all may be full of holiday cheer, but we're also full of holiday meals. When the indulgences of the season start to catch up with us, it's time to ditch the usual dinner for something a little more whimsical: a snack night.

When you're snacking for dinner, popcorn can't be beat. It's an ideal "main course" because it's more filling than other snack foods and doesn't rely on a fryer for flavor. It also can be made from scratch in minutes with no special equipment other than a large pot, and you can flavor it any which way you want.

It's not necessary to save popcorn night for a special occasion, either. While you can certainly pair popcorn with a movie-watching evening, there is no law against making popcorn for dinner whenever the moment feels right. Don't fight the feeling.

It's a snack that really fills you up

Popcorn is an unprocessed whole grain : In fact, it's the combination of a starchy core inside a fibrous outer hull that makes popcorn pop. It's also high in fiber, containing nearly 4 grams per 4-cup serving, and contains a significant amount of polyphenols that can help lower blood sugar levels and help digestion.