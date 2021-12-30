Raïssa Karama Rwizibuka, based in Bukavu, Democratic Republic of Congo: Congolese beauty has been distorted by international media, so much so that Congolese women do not believe in their beauty anymore. So, I wanted to represent natural Congolese beauty in its greatness and its authenticity. On the left is 19-year-old Rosalie Kinja. On the right, Carine Baraka who is 23. Both young women are from Bukavu/South Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The idea for the photograph came to me in the middle of a conversation with them. Immediately, I grabbed my camera and said to the girls: 'Help me, I'm going to test something.' This photo represents the power between two women who are beautiful and confident and who also support each other.
Raïssa Karama Rwizibuka for Fondation Carmignac

See 2021 through the eyes of 12 women photographers

By Eliza Anyangwe, Editor of CNN As Equals

Updated 4:05 AM ET, Thu December 30, 2021

Raïssa Karama Rwizibuka, based in Bukavu, Democratic Republic of Congo: Congolese beauty has been distorted by international media, so much so that Congolese women do not believe in their beauty anymore. So, I wanted to represent natural Congolese beauty in its greatness and its authenticity. On the left is 19-year-old Rosalie Kinja. On the right, Carine Baraka who is 23. Both young women are from Bukavu/South Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The idea for the photograph came to me in the middle of a conversation with them. Immediately, I grabbed my camera and said to the girls: 'Help me, I'm going to test something.' This photo represents the power between two women who are beautiful and confident and who also support each other.
Raïssa Karama Rwizibuka for Fondation Carmignac

Editors Note: This story is part of As Equals, CNN's ongoing series on gender inequality. For information about how the series is funded and more, check out our FAQs.

This year, As Equals, CNN's global gender reporting team, has endeavored to resist reactionary reporting. We've slowed right down. Our journalism has sought not just to report or describe what is happening to women and gender non-conforming people around the world, but to explore why various oppressions and inequalities persist — and why, in some cases, they are getting worse.

Photography has been an essential tool for us in doing this work, but in an image-saturated world, and in industries — journalism and, more specifically, photojournalism — that are still dominated by men, it is important to continue to question what it is we need to see and who gets to capture the world that we see.

This photo gallery, produced in collaboration with Women Photograph, helps to broaden what we think of as news stories worth telling, and gives a platform to more women storytellers and image makers.

As the year draws to a close, I hope these stunning images, and the captions in the photographers' own words — edited for brevity and clarity — will help you reflect on not just the pain and struggle of 2021, but also the moments of joy and the beauty that were also always present.

Marlena Waldthausen, based in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Berlin, Germany: Max (dark hair) and Alex (blond) are lying on a blanket on the shore of Krumme Lanke in the southwest of Berlin, Germany. They are both trans, in their early 30s, got married at the beginning of the pandemic, and wanted to work with me for a series I was contributing to on the daily lives of couples in different parts of the world.

'The life of trans people is so invisible in public. And most of the stories that do reach a wider audience are about loneliness and pain,' Max said. So, I aimed to show their relationship outside those stereotypes — simply as a relationship between two people.

I love the tenderness of their gestures in the picture. It´s like you can almost feel Alex´s fingers going though Max´s hair and feel the breath on Alex´s cheek. I´ve always been fascinated by how pictures can capture the intimacy of relationships.
Marlena Waldthausen
Kiana Hayeri, based in Tehran, Iran, and Kabul, Afghanistan: On the first day of Spring, residents of Nalij village host a Now Rouz [Iranian new year; also spelled Nowruz] celebration that attracts thousands of people from neighboring villages and districts, all dressed in their best outfits. No one knows when the tradition started. Some say over 100 years ago.

The village's remote location has in the past helped the celebration remain untouched. A helicopter took me as far as Nili, capital of Daikundi province, then we had more than an eight-hour drive to get to Nalij.

The photograph is a symbol of better times. Though it was shot as Afghanistan was taking a dip after it was confirmed the Americans would pull out. The freedom, the openness, the cheer and happiness, colorful dresses and makeup despite the poverty — people still celebrating in hard times.
Kiana Hayeri
Fatma Fahmy, based in Cairo, Egypt: This photograph is part of a project of mine looking deeply into the lives of women refugees, each of whom I spent a month getting to know. Refugees are often running from war, but they still have battles to fight in host countries such as loneliness, fear, isolation, fragility, sadness. Then they faced the pandemic.

Khwater, 35, is from the north of Sudan. She sought refuge in Egypt to be with her sister. The Covid-19 pandemic was hard for her financially, mentally, and physically, but being with her sister made it much more manageable. But then Khwater's sister died of cancer. After her sister's death, Khwater said: 'The world stopped for me. It was the most challenging time ever. I wish for everyone to exploit every moment with their siblings as separation is very hard.'

Khwater's story and her journey touches my heart. When I think of myself and what's happened to me during the pandemic, listening to the stories of women like Khwater has given me the power to continue to live and to tell stories.
Fatma Fahmy