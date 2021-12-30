Residents in two Colorado towns told to evacuate because of wildfires

(CNN) Residents of two Colorado towns have been told to evacuate because of wildfires driven by "historic" 80-100 mph winds, officials said Thursday.

At least six people are being treated for injuries related to one of the fires, a spokesperson for UCHealth told CNN. Kelli Christensen said no more information was available for the patients, who are at UCHealth Broomfield Hospital.

The towns -- Louisville and Superior -- are about 4 miles apart, not far from the city of Boulder.

"If you're in the area, please act quickly," the Boulder County Office of Emergency Management tweeted to Louisville residents.

The US Census Bureau says Louisville has about 21,000 residents and Superior has 13,000.

