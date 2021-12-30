Teva Pharmaceuticals found to be responsible for its role in the opioid epidemic in New York state

New York (CNN) A New York jury ruled Thursday in a landmark trial that Teva Pharmaceuticals contributed to decades of opioid addiction and deaths in New York state.

The jury's decision marks a conclusion to New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit against a wide swath of the pharmaceutical supply chain including major manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies.

"Teva Pharmaceuticals USA and others misled the American people about the true dangers of opioids, which is why, in 2019, I made a promise that our team would hold them and the other manufacturers and distributors responsible for the opioid epidemic accountable for the suffering that they have caused," James said in a news release after the verdict was read Thursday.

The suit initially targeted six pharmaceutical manufacturers and their affiliates, along with members of the Sackler family, and four opioid distributors when it was filed in March 2019. Following a series of settlements and bankruptcy declarations by early December, Teva was the only defendant remaining.

"Another trial will be held at a later date to determine how much Teva and other parties will be required to pay, which will be added to the up to $1.5 billion Attorney General James has already negotiated for the state of New York from different opioid manufacturers and distributors," the Attorney General's office said in a news release.

