Prosecutors move to dismiss charges against Epstein jail guards accused of falsifying records

(CNN) Federal prosecutors in New York have moved to dismiss charges against two Bureau of Prisons guards who admitted to falsifying records on the night Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in August 2019.

The guards who were on duty at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan when Epstein died entered into deferred prosecution agreements with Manhattan prosecutors in May.

The guards agreed to provide "truthful information related to their employment by the Bureau of Prisons, including about the events and circumstances described in the Indictment," according to a letter from federal prosecutors that was filed in court papers. The guards had to complete 100 hours of community service.

The agreement required the guards cooperate with a Department of Justice Inspector General review, authorities said in May.

Tova Noel and Michael Thomas have since fulfilled their part of the bargain, prosecutors wrote in a document posted to the docket Thursday.

