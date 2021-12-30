Lawmakers and leaders push for a national museum of Asian Americans

(CNN) It took decades of advocacy and effort, but a national African American museum now stands on the National Mall. After legislation that passed last year, national museums dedicated to Latinos and women are also in the works.

Now, one lawmaker wants Asian Americans to have a museum of their own, too.

About 24 million people in the US identified as Asian in the 2020 Census, and the population is projected to reach 46 million by 2060 -- making them the nation's fastest growing racial or ethnic group.

"Shamefully, these stories are starkly missing from the narrative of American history," Meng added.

CNN has reached out to Meng's office for comment.

"When the stories and histories of a people are excluded from a country's narrative it becomes so easy to overlook and even dehumanize an entire population," Ling said. "And while the inclusion of this history would go a long way with a diaspora as diverse and vast as ours, it can't just be a chapter in a textbook."