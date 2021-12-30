Corinne Tan is American Girl's first Chinese American 'Girl of the Year'

(CNN) American Girl's latest "Girl of the Year" doll is the line's first of Chinese descent.

The popular doll manufacturer unveiled Corinne Tan, a Chinese American skier, as its 2022 Girl of the Year on Thursday. "Girl of the Year" dolls, which were introduced in 2001, differ from other American Girl dolls by being based on modern characters with contemporary stories, rather than characters linked to different periods of American history.

"We created Corinne to be a positive role model our fans can look up to and learn from as we all work toward a world where everyone is treated fairly and with respect," said Jamie Cygielman, general manager of American Girl, in a statement.

American Girl has released other Asian American dolls in the past, including Ivy Ling -- a doll eventually discontinued from its historic line. More modern characters have included Jess, the biracial Japanese American "Girl of the Year" doll in 2006 -- but Corinne is the first Chinese American "Girl of the Year," the company confirmed.

To develop Corinne, American Girl enlisted children's author Wendy Wan-Long Shang to create two books on the character, "Corinne" and "Corinne to the Rescue." Shang said she hopes others see themselves in the new doll.

Read More