5 ways the pandemic has changed our relationship with food for the better

The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the writers. CNN is showcasing the work of The Conversation, a collaboration between journalists and academics to provide news analysis and commentary. The content is produced solely by The Conversation.

(The Conversation) It's 5 p.m. on who-can-tell-which day, and instead of rushing from work to kids' activities, I'm unpacking a box of produce while my 7-year-old peels carrots beside me.

Rather than grab what we can from the fridge on the way to soccer practice, my family is all sitting down together to a homemade vegetarian meal. On the menu tonight: cauliflower lentil tacos

Before you get the wrong impression that everything's going swimmingly at my house, it's not. But as a registered dietician and a mom, I'm noticing a few noteworthy patterns amid the pandemic, both in my own family and in what my clients report every day.

Some of these food-related behavior changes have the potential to become new habits with long-term benefits. Here are five eating-related behaviors I hope endure beyond the pandemic.

1. Eating family meals together