Ian Wright attacks 'disrespect' of Africa Cup of Nations

(Reuters) Former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright says that media coverage of Europe-based players travelling to the Africa Cup of Nations is "disrespectful" and "tinged with racism".

Wright, now a pundit for the BBC, said that coverage of the tournament and the issue of player release during the European season, is in marked contrast to how Euro 2020 was treated.

"Is there ever a tournament more disrespected than the Africa Cup of Nations?" Wright said in a video posted on social media.

"There is no greater honour than representing your country. The coverage is completely tinged with racism.

"We played our Euros across 10 countries in the middle of a pandemic and there's no issue at all. But Cameroon, a single country hosting a tournament, is a problem," he said.

