China bans footballers from getting tattoos

Hong Kong (CNN) China has banned footballers from getting tattoos and ordered those with existing ones to remove or cover them up to set a "good example for society," according to a directive issued by the General Administration of Sport of China (GAS).

The directive -- titled "Suggestions for strengthening the management of football players" -- lays out disciplinary requirements for national team players.

"Athletes of the national team and U23 national team are strictly prohibited from having new tattoos," read the directive, which was issued Tuesday.

"Those who have tattoos are advised to remove tattoos by themselves. In cases of special circumstances, tattoos must be covered during training and competition after the consent of the team."

National teams at Under-20 levels are forbidden from recruiting new athletes with tattoos," according to the directive.

Beijing's midfielder Zhang Xizhe runs with the ball during the AFC Champions League quarterfinals match between Korea's Ulsan Hyundai and China's Beijing FC on December 10, 2020 at the al-Janoub Stadium in the Qatari city of Al Wakrah.

