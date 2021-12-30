Russia lists Pussy Riot member, art collector and satirist as 'foreign agents'

(CNN) Russia on Thursday designated a member of the Pussy Riot punk band, a prominent art collector and a well-known satirist as "foreign agents," the latest in a series of moves critics say are designed to stifle dissent.

Capping a year of crackdowns on Kremlin critics unseen since the Soviet era, Russian authorities this week ordered the closure of the country's oldest human rights group Memorial International.

2021 also saw the jailing of Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin's top critic, and his movement banned. Many of his allies were forced to flee.

The government says it is enforcing laws to thwart extremism and shield the country from what it says are malign foreign influences.

On Thursday, Russia's justice ministry added Nadezhda Tolokonnikova from Pussy Riot, art collector Marat Gelman, satirist and Kremlin critic Viktor Shenderovich and five others to the list of "foreign agents" that has now grown to 111 names from 17 as of late 2020.

