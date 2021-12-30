New year, new deals on some of your favorite brands and products. Thanks to the abundance of New Year’s sales happening now, you can start 2022 off with major savings on the best items in tech, home, beauty and fashion — and everything in between.

The Underscored team has tracked down all the best deals of the new year (so far) and listed them below so you can easily find everything you want and need to kick things off right.

Major retailers

• Amazon: The internet mega-retailer always has deals, but right now, Amazon is specifically promoting some solid New Year’s deals on items spanning a multitude of categories.

• Bed Bath & Beyond: Take up to 70% off all things home at the retailer’s clearance sale.

• Best Buy: Shop up to 40% off at Best Buy’s Outlet Event, where you can save on clearance and open-box tech and appliances.

• Macy’s: Take up to 60% off at Macy’s After Christmas Sale.

• Nordstrom: The Half Yearly Sale for women is on, with up to 50% off designer styles.

• Overstock: Take up to 70% off thousands of items at the Christmas Clearance Event.

• Target: Toys, clothes and thousands more items are on clearance at Target.

• Walmart: Seasonal favorites are up to 50% off at Walmart’s End-of-Year Clearance sale.

• Wayfair: The home retailer’s End-of-Year Clearance sale is on, with up to 60% off everything your house needs.

Home and health

• Aerogarden: Take 20% off sitewide when you use the code HOLIDAY20.

• AllModern: Take 15% off with code GET15.

• Amerisleep: Take $300 off any mattress, plus get two free pillows with the promo code CNN.

• Apt2B: Get up to 22% off sitewide on an assortment of home goods and more.

• Avocado Green Mattress: Save on mattresses, furniture and bed frames.

• Bala: Get 25% off all orders of $100 or more.

• Bio Bidet: Save big on bidet seats, attachments and more with prices as low as $59.

• Boll & Branch: Sale items are an extra 15% off sale items with code WRAPUP.

• Boutique Rugs: Use code NY65 to save 65% on rugs sitewide.

• Burrow: Buy more and save more 10% off orders up to $1,799, $200 off $1,800, $225 off $2,000, $250 off $2,200, $300 off $2,500 and $400 off $3,000 or more.

• Casper: Get 15% off mattresses and 10% off everything else, plus 40% off low loft Original Pillows with the code NEWYEAR.

• Crane & Canopy: Take up to 60% off bedding, sheets, rugs and décor.

• Cricut: Make 2021 more crafty with 50% off bundles, materials, accessories and more for the popular cutting machine.

• Dyson: Save up to $100 on select Dyson technology engineered to improve home health and well-being, including vacuums and hair tools.

• Eight Sleep: Shop the Eight Sleep Winter Sale, and save $250 on the Pod mattress and more.

• EyeBuyDirect: Get up to 50% off thousands of eyewear styles at the Grand Finale Sale.

• HelloFresh: Get 16 free meals, plus free shipping with the code HFNewYear.

• Helix Sleep: Get a new mattress with up to $200 off plus two free Dream pillows.

• Homesick: Get 35% off sitewide on a variety of candles, reed diffusers and more.

• Jenni Kayne: Underscored readers can get 15% off their purchase with the code JKCNN15.

• Leesa: Take up to $400 off a new mattress with the New Year’s deal.

• Mattress Firm: It’s your last chance to snag holiday savings on a new mattress, no code necessary.

• Minted: Get 20% off New Year cards with the code HAPPYNY21 and set up a free premium wedding website with the code WEBSITE2021.

• Monos: Take up to 30% off sitewide on luggage and more and get 10% back in store credit.

• Moon Pod: Take 25% off Moon Pod’s entire suite of zero-gravity relaxation products.

• Nectar: Get $100 off a new mattress, plus up to $399 in included accessories.

• Nest Bedding: Take 10% off luxury mattresses, sheets and duvets.

• Office Depot: Thousands of items for your home office are on sale at the End of Year Sale.

• Purple: Take up to 20% off New Year Bundles and when you get the Purple/Purple Plus, you’ll get free Complete Comfort Sheets.

• Redbubble: Get a new rug with 15% sitewide when you use the code NEWRUG21.

• Riley’s: Take up to 65% off a collection of bedding, bath and home essentials.

• Ruggable: Dress up any room with a new ruggable and get 15% off sitewide.

• Rugs USA: Take up to 75% off and get free shipping.

• Saatva: Take up to $300 off the Saatva Classic Mattress.

• Sijo: Get 20% off sitewide when you use the code HELLO2022.

• Society6: Take 35% off everything, including wall art and decor.

• Tuft & Needle: Save up to 20% on mattresses from the brand.

• Vaya: Get $300 off any mattress, plus a free pillow with the code VAYA300.

• Vistaprint: Get up to 50% off holiday gifts with the code CNN50.

• Vitamix: It’s the biggest sale of the season at the top-rated blender company.

• Zoma: Take $150 off any mattress, plus get two free pillows with the code CNN.

Fashion and beauty

• Adidas: Shop the End of Year Sale for up to 40% off all the activewear you need.

• Aerosoles: Take 25% off during the Winter Sale with the code GIVING25.

• Anthropologie: Sale styles are an extra 40% off at the Winter Tag Sale for a total of up to 60% off.

• Athleta: Start the new year with some new activewear. Get up to 60% off sale styles.

• Backcountry: Take up to 40% off select gear and apparel.

• Banana Republic: Everything is up to 60% off at the Winter Sale.

• Bandier: Get up to 80% off online and in stores on activewear, loungewear and more.

• Bloomingdales: Save up to 65% on select clearance items.

• Carbon38: Take up to 65% all sale styles with the code CHEERS.

• Champion: Take up to 50% off on-sale sweats, tees and more.

• Clarks: Save an extra 20% off sale styles with code SAVE20.

• Coach: Get 30 to 50% off bags, wallets, shoes and more.

• Cole Haan: Take an extra 30% off with code EXTRA at The Winter Sale.

• Comrad: Take 25% off sitewide with the code CHEERS25.

• Dermstore: Receive an extra 10% off on the sale selection on-site, which is already 30% off with the code EXTRA10.

• Everlane: The minimalist cool brand is offering up to 60% off select styles from every product category.

• Free People: Sale styles are an additional 50% off at the After-Holiday Sale.

• Frye: Get up to 40% off footwear and accessories for men and women.

• Gap: Shop the Great Gap Sale for an extra 60% off sale items for a total of up to 70% off with code GREAT.

• Kate Spade: Take an extra 40% off sale styles with code EXTRA40.

• Kenneth Cole: Take up to 40% off shoes and accessories for men and women with the code ENDOFSEASON.

• L’Occitane: Get past season favorites for up to 50% off.

• Lucky Brand: Take an extra 60% off all sale styles at the Winter Clearance Event.

• Lululemon: Browse the site for a selection of post-holiday specials.

• Madewell: Sale items are an extra 30% off with code BYE2021.

• Michael Kors: Markdowns are already up to 60% off, and get an additional 15% off with the code BONUS15.

• Nike: New markdowns, including sneakers, apparel and accessories, are up to 40% off.

• Nordstrom Rack: Clear the Rack is back with an extra 25% off styles for a total savings of up to 75% off.

• Old Navy: Take 50% off your purchase with styles starting at just $3.

• Original Penguin: The End of Season Event is on.

• Perry Ellis: Get 30 to 50% off holiday favorites and up to 70% off clearance.

• Prana: Select styles of sustainable clothing are up to 60% off.

• Puma: Take an extra 20% off sale and outlet styles with code EXTRA20.

• Sephora: The mega beauty retailer is offering an extra 20% off sale items with code YEARENDSALE.

• Tarte Cosmetics: Shop the End of Year Sale for up to 60% off.

• Timbuk2: Bag a new bag for less with up to 50% off at the brand’s Garage Sale.

• Toms: The Surprise Sale is on, with up to 70% off final sale items. Enter your email to gain access to the deals..

• Tory Burch: Take an extra 25% off all already-discounted sale styles.

• Universal Standard: The Season Finale Sale is offering up to 75% off on over 200 best-selling styles.

• United By Blue: Take an extra 40% off the sustainable brand’s entire sale section with code EXTRA40.

• Uniqlo: Styles start at just $3.90 at the store’s End-of-Season Sale.

• Urban Outfitters: Sale styles are an extra 30% off for a limited time.

• Zales: Take 20% off jewelry sitewide

• Zappos: Thousands of styles up to 40% off, with select styles up to 60% off.

Tech and electronics

• B&H Photo Video: Shop year-end deals on tons of tech, from Apple products to SD cards.

• Decluttr: Get 15% off refurbished tech with the code HOLIDAYS15.

• Dell: Get up to 45% off PCs and accessories.

• Epson: Score a new printer, scanner or projector with holiday savings at Epson.

• GameStop: Find a slew of deals on games, accessories and more during the End of Year Sale.

• HP: Save on PCs, monitors, printers and more at HP’s end-of-year Red Tag Sale.

• Lenovo: Save up to 70% on doorbusters including laptops and desktops.

• Microsoft: Save on Surfaces, PCs, Xbox and PC games, movies, accessories, smartphones and more.

• Monoprice: The Ultimate Year End Clearance sale features up to 75% off hundreds of electronics.

• Newegg: Electronics are up to 60% off at Newegg’s Year-End Clearance sale.

• Rosetta Stone: Get lifetime access to unlimited language learning for just $179 for a limited time.

• World Wide Stereo: Check out tons of great deals from Yamaha, Sennheiser and more during the World Wide Stereo Fell Off the Sleigh Sale with code CLEARANCE.

