When it comes to your eyes and eye health, you should never wait or compromise on investing in quality eyewear. And when there’s an opportunity to save big on quality eyeglasses and prescription sunglasses for the new year, it’s even more reason to shop and buy now. That’s why EyeBuyDirect’s exclusive CNN offer for BOGO savings is something you can’t wait on. From Jan. 1 to Jan. 31, CNN readers can buy one frame and get another frame free*, with code CNNBOGO. And even better — for those of you with FSA funds to spend before they expire (for some, that’s extended to Mar. 15), eyewear is the perfect use of those dollars. It’s a new year, and a great time to place an emphasis on your eye health and overall wellness.
And it’s not just about eye health! A new year can also mean it’s time for a new look. A good pair of glasses not only helps those of us who are ocularly challenged, it also can elevate a look and completely remake your appearance. With EyeBuyDirect’s unbelievably diverse variety of prescription frames and sunglasses, including designer eyewear, you’ll quickly find a frame to fit your style, like the classic and popular Pacific Rectangle Black Eyeglasses that’s perfect for everyday use. Plus, thanks to their current exclusive BOGO offer, you can splurge (for free) on bonus frames — maybe something with a bit more flare, like the Cat Eye Raspberry Eyeglasses.
EyeBuyDirect makes it easier than ever to find the perfect frame thanks to their seamless online shopping experience, convenient two-day delivery, a virtual try-on feature and a 14-day fit and style guarantee. Combine BOGO savings, use of valuable FSA funds and an emphasis on the ongoing health of your eyes, and you’ll get hundreds of reasons to shop now. But in case you needed more before pulling the trigger on 20/20 vision in 2022…
Eyecare is healthcare
Taking care of our eyes is crucial to our overall health and wellness, which is why EyeBuyDirect makes it easy to order prescription glasses online. Depending on your health plan, your insurance may cover prescription eyeglasses (and prescription sunglasses). Always remember: Before buying your glasses, it’s always a good idea to check with your provider.
And if you have a Flexible Spending Account (FSA) debit card, or prefer to submit your claims later, you can do both at EyeBuyDirect. Just make sure to pay attention to when your FSA dollars expire. For most people, it’s Dec. 31. If you choose to roll them over, then your FSA dollars expire on Mar. 15.
Fast shipping and easy returns
Once you’ve ordered, EyeBuyDirect offers two-day delivery, with a goal of getting you your glasses faster than ever (shipping times may vary). EyeBuyDirect also offers a 14-day fit and style guarantee — and a 12-month guarantee overall — with every online prescription glasses order. If you’re not 100% happy with your glasses, send them back for a one-time replacement or refund within two weeks of receiving your order, no questions asked.
Those frames look good on virtual you
EyeBuyDirect’s virtual try-on takes the guesswork out of shopping on the web. Click the “Try On” button under each product and enable your camera to see a real-time preview of the frames on your face. If you’d prefer not to enable your camera, or are looking to buy for someone else, just upload a video or photo instead.
More reasons to feel good
EyeBuyDirect owns their entire process, from frame design and craftsmanship to manufacturing. That means they can do cool things like give their customers the option to choose an underserved community and donate a pair of glasses through the worldwide Buy 1 Give 1 program, with over 1 million pairs donated to date. Want more good news? Some recent EyeBuyDirect collections have been made from recycled materials, such as single-use plastic bottles.
EyeBuyDirect has been a go-to for affordable, high-quality eyewear since it first launched in 2006. Their goal? Making quality glasses accessible to everyone. Don’t forget to take advantage of the exclusive CNN BOGO sale with code CNNBOGO, which ends Jan. 31. Let EyeBuyDirect reframe your eyewear game in 2022.
CNN BOGO Offer Terms & Conditions*: Two frames must be selected; at least one of the frames must be priced $15 or more and cannot be on sale; packages and lens upgrades are not included, normal charges for lens upgrades and coatings apply to both frames; offer subject to adjustment due to modifications, returns, cancellations and exchanges.