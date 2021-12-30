Alleged Chinese smugglers publicly shamed for breaching Covid rules

(CNN) Police in southern China paraded four suspects through the streets for allegedly smuggling people across sealed borders in breach of pandemic control measures -- a controversial act of public shaming that triggered backlash on Chinese social media.

On Tuesday, four people wearing hazmat suits, face masks and goggles were paraded in Jingxi city, Guangxi province -- each carrying placards showing their names and photos on their chest and back, according to videos shared on social media and republished by state media outlets.

Each suspect was held by two officers -- also wearing hazmat suits and face shields. They were surrounded by yet another circle of police, some holding machine guns and in riot gear, while a large crowd looked on.

The four people were suspected of helping others to illegally cross China's borders, which have been largely sealed during the pandemic as part of the country's "zero-Covid policy," according to the state-run Guangxi Daily,

The punishment was aimed at deterring border-related crimes and encouraging public compliance with epidemic prevention and control measures, the Guangxi Daily said.

