At least four anti-coup protesters shot dead in Sudan as security forces raid broadcasters

(CNN) At least four people were shot dead by Sudanese security forces during anti-coup demonstrations near the capital Khartoum on Thursday, the civilian-allied Sudanese Central Doctors Committee (SCDC) said.

Authorities fired live bullets and tear gas at crowds in Omdurman, about 25 kilometers (16 miles) northwest of the capital, SCDC said in a statement. It added that a number of people had been injured and admitted into hospital.

In videos shared by activist groups, crowds of demonstrators can be seen running through plumes of white teargas smoke and dispersing from the sound of purported gunfire.

Other videos show demonstrators chanting "for a civilian state."

The SCDC called on "all medical personal and specialists" to support the critically injured and called out called out "militias" for obstructing the movement of ambulances and delaying medical teams ability in reaching the wounded.

