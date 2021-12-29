Fossil discovery of 5 mammoths along with Neanderthal tools reveals life in ice age

(CNN) The bones of five mammoths were discovered with Neanderthal stone tools at a quarry near Swindon, providing a revealing look at life in Britain during the ice age 200,000 years ago.

The well-preserved mammoth remains belonged to two adults, two juveniles and an infant. Their bones were found alongside a Neanderthal hand axe and small flint scrapers that were used to clean animal hides.

Items at this site are so well preserved that the archaeologists also found the remains of brown bears, steppe bison, seeds, pollen, the delicate wings of beetles and freshwater snail shells. Together, they tell the story of the environment of the site hundreds of thousands of years ago.

It's a rare look back in time that will help researchers better understand the emergence of Neanderthals and what life was like for our ancient human ancestors and giant creatures like mammoths amid a rapidly changing climate.

The dig site is also the subject of a new Sir David Attenborough documentary, " Attenborough and the Mammoth Graveyard ," premiering on the BBC Thursday. Attenborough and Ben Garrod, an evolutionary biologist and professor of evolutionary biology and science engagement at the University of East Anglia, Norwich, joined DigVentures at the site for excavations. DigVentures is a team of archaeologists that promotes public participation in digs and research projects.

The site was excavated both in 2019 and 2021, uncovering the tusks of multiple mammoths.

