Remains of missing amateur MMA fighter found by man searching for deer antlers

(CNN) Police in Branson, Missouri, say they've identified the remains of David Koenig, an amateur mixed martial arts fighter, who had been missing for almost two years.

The skeletal remains were found in the woods last week by a man who was looking for deer antlers, the Branson Police Department announced in a statement

Investigators from the police and coroner's office found some of his personal belongings while searching the area and a forensic dentist confirmed it was Koenig, who was 25 when he went missing.

Koenig was last seen on February 8, 2020, and was reported missing that March.

"We are just heartbroken," his mother Tracy Koenig said in a statement to CNN. "And although Dave's been missing/gone for 22 months, it doesn't make it any easier. What we are feeling now is just indescribable pain."

