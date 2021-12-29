Illinois authorities arrested a man who is suspected of killing a sheriff's deputy and going on a crime spree

(CNN) A man suspected of killing a Wayne County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office deputy and then going on a crime spree was arrested Wednesday, Illinois State Police said in a news release.

The agency said it became involved in the investigation when it was requested to assist with an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning, according to the release.

"Preliminary reports indicate that Deputy Sean Riley of the Wayne County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a motorist assist on Interstate 64," the release said. " A short time later another responding officer located Deputy Riley deceased on scene."

The deputy's squad car, which was missing, was located a short time later near the scene, the release said.

According to the release, authorities believe the suspect, Ray Tate, 40, carjacked a truck tractor semi-trailer near where the deputy's squad car was found.

