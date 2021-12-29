Man arrested in connection with Texas convenience store shooting that left 3 dead

(CNN) A 33-year-old man police say was involved in a convenience store shooting that left three teenagers dead and one injured in Garland, Texas, has turned himself in to authorities.

The man allegedly drove a Dodge Ram to the store "with the shooter," and later "was seen fleeing with the shooter inside the vehicle," The Garland Police Department said in a news release.

The shooting Sunday claimed the lives of three teenage boys from Garland, police said. They were identified Monday as Xavier Gonzalez, 14, Ivan Noyala, 16, and Rafael Garcia, 17, police said in a news release . A 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital and is stable, the release said.

The man was charged with Capital Murder and is being held on a 1,000,000 bond at the Garland Detention Center. The Garland Police Department did not immediately respond to CNN's request for information regarding the charges.

A truck seen in CCTV footage at the scene of a deadly shooting at a convenience store in Garland, Texas.

Detectives are still searching for more evidence that could help positively identify the shooter, according to the news release.

