As Omicron spreads in India, mass gatherings spark fears of another wave

New Delhi (CNN) Doctors in India are bracing for a potential third wave driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant, as cases rise and political leaders hold mass gatherings ahead of key elections.

In the past week, India's Omicron case numbers have more than tripled, with 781 infections now recorded, compared to 236 last Tuesday.

It may not seem that many in a nation of 1.3 billion people, but the variant's rapid spread in other countries -- several of which are now seeing dramatic surges -- is enough to make health experts nervous. And the real number of Omicron cases is likely higher than official figures due to insufficient testing.

"If India observes the same pattern as the United Kingdom, and if we compare the population of both countries, 80,000 daily cases in the UK would mean around 1.4 million daily Covid cases in India," said VK Paul, head of the country's Covid Task Force, at a news conference on December 17.

For the past month, India has been steadily reporting 6,000 to 9,000 total Covid cases a day -- but several of the country's biggest cities have seen infections spike in recent weeks.

