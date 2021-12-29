Photos: Jessica and Nelly Korda: The 'built-in best buddies' taking the golfing world by storm 'Built-in best buddies' – From growing up in a sporting family to accompanying each other around the world to play golf, Jessica and Nelly Korda describe themselves as "built-in best buddies." The two sisters are pictured posing with the Meijer LPGA Classic trophy after Nelly won it in 2021. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Two of the standout players on the LPGA Tour, Jessica and Nelly walk down the 15th hole during the first round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational at Midland Country Club on July 14, 2021.

The pair both represented the US at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, with Nelly winning the gold medal. Jessica described being able to watch her younger sister win gold as "very, very special."

Playing all over the world can be "lonely," according to Nelly, but having an "automatic dinner buddy" helps the two sisters cope.

The two sisters come from a sporting family. Their father, Petr, capped a fine tennis career in 1998 by winning the Australian Open. His wife, Regina Rajchrtová, was also a pro tennis player.

The sisters' younger brother, Sebastian, is one of the hottest tennis prospects on the tour at the moment.

Both sisters have played in two Solheim Cups together. In 2019, both won 3.5 points each as Team US lost to Europe at Gleneagles in Scotland. Two years later, Jessica won one point and Nelly won two as Team US once again lost to Europe, this time at the Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.

Jessica and Nelly both credit their parents for garnering their interest in sport. Jessica remembers being thrown into "gymnastics to figure skating, to ballet to tap dance, tennis, golf."

At the 2019 Solheim Cup, Team US captain Juli Inkster (left) speaks to Regina and Petr Korda.

At the 2019 Solheim Cup, Team US captain Juli Inkster (left) speaks to Regina and Petr Korda. Hide Caption 8 of 10

Nelly has enjoyed somewhat of a coming of age year in 2021. As well as winning gold at the Olympics in Tokyo, she won four times on the LPGA Tour this season -- bringing her total victories on the tour to seven -- including her debut major, finishing first at the Women's PGA Championship in June. She celebrates with her family -- including mother Regina (far left) and Jessica (second left) -- after winning the Women's PGA Championship.