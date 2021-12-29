Today, you’ll find a deal on Yankee Candle, a discounted Vitamix Venturist V1200 and savings on Gap. All that and more below.

Renewed Vitamix Venturist V1200 Blender ($438.72, originally $449.95; amazon.com)

Vitamix

Blend up meals and smoothies like a pro with our pick for best luxury blender from Vitamix, featuring a 64-ounce container perfect for making large or medium batches. You can fine-tune both the texture of your food and the speed with which you blend, all while having the power of wireless connectivity that can automatically adjust your blending time. You’ll also get a self-detect blending cup to help you make smaller batches you can take on the go. Though this blender is pre-owned, it has been carefully inspected for defects and professionally cleaned so it’s just like new.

TurboTax Premier 2021 + Amazon $10 Gift Card ($54.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

Tax season is approaching, so why not save now on a program that can file for you without the hassle? Right now you can download the TurboTax Premier program for your PC and file both federal and state taxes for nearly half of the original price. The best part? You’ll also get an Amazon gift card worth $10 for future purchases.

Factory Reconditioned iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum ($429.99, originally $799.95; woot.com)

iRobot

Hands-off cleaners will appreciate this deal on a Roomba i7+ robotic vacuum at Amazon. With its patented premium 3-Stage Cleaning System featuring multisurface brushes, this powerful robovac boasts 10 times the suction power of the Roomba 600 and 700 series — perfect for those who are dealing with a lot of dirt on a daily basis. Its high-efficiency filter captures 99% of all allergens, pollen and particles.

This Roomba moves throughout your home and creates smart maps, thanks to iAdapt sensors with vSLAM navigation, and it will dock and charge on its own, so you truly don’t have to lift a finger. Plus, with Wi-Fi connectivity, you can customize your cleaning routine with the iRobot Home app, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Yankee Candle

Yankee Candle’s Semi Annual Sale is here, which means it’s the perfect time to stock up on candles of all scents and sizes for winter and beyond. You can snag up to 60% off candles, air fresheners, scent sprays and more, plus score deals starting at just a dollar. With deals this good, you can have a different scent in every room of your house.

Gap

It’s a great time to shop at Gap, since the brand has just kicked off its Great Gap Sale both online and in stores. Use code GREAT to snag 70% off storewide, plus up to an additional 60% off markdowns and pick up those cozy sweaters, cute winter accessories, classic jeans and more from the brand at a major discount.

More deals to shop

• Refresh your winter workout wardrobe with up to 50% off at Dick’s Sporting Goods, plus another 10% off clearance.

• Scoop up this extremely versatile, extremely durable All-Clad Pan on Amazon for 55% off — it’s compatible with all cooktops and oven safe up to 600 degrees F.

• Ebikes, including a fancy folding version, are up to 21% off on Woot! — as are kids’ bikes and mountain bikes, too.

• L.L. Bean just released a ton of new markdowns to get us through the depths of midwinter, including fleece jackets, flannel shirts and down jackets.

• Our extremely solid runner-up pick for best alarm clock, the DreamSky Compact Digital Alarm Clock, is currently on sale for $17 at Amazon and features a time display you can’t miss.

• Adjustable weights aren’t super cheap, but they’re great for saving space as you build strength. Right now you can save $70 on an adjustable kettlebell at Best Buy.

• Herschel’s Boxing Week sale is going on now, and you can save up to 50% off backpacks, ballcaps, beanies, kids’ packs and luggage.

• Get ready for grill season with 33% off a propane Char-Broil grill that has spots for your mains, a special burner for sides and a swing-away warming rack for toasty buns.

• Take an extra 50% off J.Crew’s sale section with the code BIGSALE, including cozy cashmere sweaters and knitted loungewear.

Deals you may have missed

Ugg

There’s no greater gift you can give your feet (or the feet of someone you love) in winter than a cozy pair of Uggs. Right now, Ugg is marking down styles for men, women and kids by up to 60%, with deals on everything from super-soft slippers to fashionable boots. Just be sure to shop before the best styles sell out.

GameStop

GameStop is offering you one last chance this year to stock up on video games and accessories at a discount. A host of sales are happening right now, including up to 30% off gaming accessories; $10 off select Oculus accessories; buy two, get one free on pre-owned games and discounts on full-priced games. Shop now to get a jump on 2022 gaming.

Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective is known for ethically made, size-inclusive activewear with an aesthetic, and now you can save on all of it, thanks to the brand’s current offer. Take 20% off full-priced items with the code THATSAWRAP and up to 50% off sales styles, no code needed. It’s the opportunity you’ve been waiting for to stock up on cozy loungewear, leggings, outerwear and more.

Gravity Blankets

Whether you’re already a weighted blanket fan or you have yet to hop on the warm, cozy, anxiety-reducing bandwagon, you’ll find something to love at Gravity Blankets’ sitewide sale. Take 20% off now through Dec. 31, and pick up a classic Gravity Blanket, cozy flannel sheets or perhaps the brand’s weighted robe — all for much less than usual.

Cricut Easypress Mini ($49, originally $67.99; walmart.com)

Walmart

The Cricut Easypress Mini might be small, but it delivers professional heat-transfer results on all types of objects. No matter what shape your project — whether it be extra small or unusual — the Easypress Mini can handle the job. Since the design is compact, it’s easier to use, allowing you to get between tight spaces like buttons and squeeze seams. And at this price, it’s worth snagging it up now.

Free People

Free People is a one-stop shop when it comes to cozy sweaters, dress restocks and comfy, stylish activewear. Now you can save even more on these comfy staples with an additional 50% off sale styles during the brand’s after-holiday promotion. You’ll find dresses, outerwear, accessories and more included in the sale, so fill up your cart before it’s over.

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is making way for new styles by marking the old ones way down. The retailer’s Clear the Rack event is on, with over 12,000 clearance items going for an extra 25% off, for a total savings of up to 75% off.

Scores of your favorite brands are among the on-sale inventory, including Nike, Cole Haan, Eileen Fisher, Madewell, Adidas and more. Because there are simply so many apparel items, shoes, accessories, home items and beauty finds included in this sale, the best way to sift through it all is to filter by your favorite brands — or feel free to spend your whole weekend scrolling through thousands of items in search of everything you didn’t know you needed.

Casper Original Mattress Casper

Don’t sleep on your chance to snag savings on mattresses and beyond at Casper. Right now you’ll get 15% off mattresses like the Wave Hybrid and the Nova Hybrid, including Snow mattress products to keep you cool at night, with code NEWYEAR. All other products are 10% off, including sheets, bed frames and more. And if you opt for the Low Loft Original Pillows, you’ll save even more — 40% off, to be exact.

Puma Puma

Hustle over to Puma now, where you can save on over 1,000 styles at the brand’s Semi-Annual Sale. There’s no code necessary to score discounts on everything from sweats and sneakers to tees and hoodies, all of which are perfect for loungewear aficionados and fitness fanatics alike.

REI

If you have plans to spend any time outdoors this season, head over to REI first. The major outdoor retailer just discounted a huge selection of gear for up to 50% off, so you can save on everything you need for your next adventure. A few highlights: savings on Timbuk2 backpacks, Marmot jackets, Columbia gear and sneakers — to name just a few of the stellar deals happening now.

Tuft & Needle

Sleep well in a new season with Tuft & Needle’s end of the year sale is happening now. Through Jan. 2, you can take 20% off all mattresses, with prices as low as $516 for the T&N original.

Eufy Smart Scale P1 ($26.99, originally $44.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

The Eufy Smart Scale P1 knows far more than just your weight, and right now you’ll pay just $26.99 for it at Amazon. Via a mobile app, this scale provides 13 other useful measurements that can help you achieve your fitness goals, and it works with third-party apps like Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit to track your measurements. Plus, it allows for up to 16 individual users on each account so the whole family can take advantage of the scale to further their fitness goals.

Brooklinen

Drift off to sleep engulfed in softness with this exclusive deal from Brooklinen. The brand is currently offering 15% off sitewide, plus expedited shipping. You’ll find the buttery, silky-smooth sheets Brooklinen is so well known for in the sale, as well as bath accessories, loungewear and more.

Cricut Explore Air 2 ($149, originally $227.99; target.com)

Target

Crafters, rejoice! The cult-favorite Cricut Explore Air 2 cutting machine is back down to its lowest price ever of $149 when you get the blue or mint colorway. This handy tool makes all your projects a breeze with the ability to cut more than 100 different types of materials, including vinyl, cardstock, faux leather, adhesive foils, specialty paper, poster board and more. Plus, it comes with a Cricut Premium Fine Point Blade and Housing, a Cricut 12-inch-by-12-inch Light Grip Adhesive Cutting Mat, a Cricut Black Fine Point Pen, access to Cricut’s design software Design Space and a two-week free trial of Cricut Access.

Adidas

Save on sneakers, apparel and more during Adidas’s latest promo. The brand is currently offering up to 40% off sales items during its End of Year Sale. Sneakers, activewear, loungewear, masks and more are all on offer as part of the sale. Just be sure to stock up now before your faves sell out — and before this deal is over.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.