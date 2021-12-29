South Korea 'effectively' agrees on draft with US to end Korean War

(CNN) South Korea has "effectively" agreed with the United States on a draft declaring the end of the Korean War, according to South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, as reported by South Korea's Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference, Chung said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had reaffirmed the progress, saying that both sides have "effectively reached an agreement" on the draft.

A US State Department spokesperson said the US has "no hostile intent" toward North Korea and is prepared to meet "without preconditions."

"We hope the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) will respond positively to our outreach. We continue to consult closely with the Republic of Korea, Japan, and other allies and partners about how to best engage the DPRK," the spokesperson said.

The draft aims to end the Korean War, which broke out on June 25, 1950, when North Korean forces stormed across the 38th parallel dividing North and South Korea.

